LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After seven years of work, a new space for growth and opportunity is coming soon to Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Located in a shipping container at the corner of 18th and Magazine streets, the Opportunity Corner held a preview event Saturday before it officially opens in about two weeks.
The Opportunity Corner will serve as resource center for small businesses, offering office space, free Wi-Fi, copiers and other tools. It will also be open for members of the community to access the internet and have a safe, quiet place to study or work.
The back of the center houses a community garden.
"The neighborhood has received it really, really well," said Terra Leavell, with the Black Community Development Corporation. "I look forward to seeing how they use it, how they grow the opportunity that's probably trapped inside their little hearts and what happens in this space."
The goal is to create an Opportunity Corner in every west Louisville neighborhood.
