LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The library in Louisville's Portland neighborhood will soon close for a multimillion-dollar renovation, work that will keep it closed for 12-15 months.
Lee Burchfield, director of the Louisville Free Public Library, said the Portland branch — one of the city's 17 library locations — opened in 1913 and is by far the smallest branch, limiting the resources that can fit inside. He said it also hasn't undergone any significant expansions or renovations in more than 100 years.
"I've worked for the Louisville Free Public Library for about 26 years," Burchfield said. "For as long as I've worked here, I've been coming to this library and thinking somebody needs to be doing something about this library. And it didn't happen over a decade or more when we were investing in libraries all across the county."
Burchfield said when he became director four years ago, updating the Portland library was "No. 1" on his list.
"This is going to be a tremendous resource to this community after this renovation," he said.
He renovation will add 4,500 square feet to the existing building. It will create spaces specifically for kids and teenagers to read, as well as a new meeting space, and add an elevator for better accessibility. The library will have a new, expanded collection of books and materials as well as more computers.
Burchfield said as of now, the estimated cost is $7.7 million. He said $4.9 million is already allocated through various sources including a public library grant, Metro Louisville funding and allocated American Rescue Plan dollars.
He's working with The Library Foundation and looking into local, state, and federal funding to cover the rest.
Construction is expected to begin by early October and take about one year to complete. While the work is going on, the Portland Library will remain closed. It officially closes Sept. 30. However, plans are being made to make sure the community isn't without resources during that time.
"One of the things that we will be doing is having book mobile services in the area," Burchfield said. "We're also looking for a location that can house some temporary services where maybe we can have some computers for people to come in and use, a place where if they put items on hold we can have them delivered for pickup and where they can return books to."
Burchfield said after construction is completed, it will take an additional month or two to finish the inside projects and get all the shelves and books set up. At that point, likely around 14 months from now, the library will reopen to the public.
While the branch is closed, the books currently there will be boxed up and shared with other Louisville library locations. Staff members at the Portland location will be able to work at other branches during construction.
A reopening ceremony is expected once the library is able to welcome people back inside to see the new expansion and collection of books.
For a direct link to the library's website, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.