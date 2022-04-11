LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learning about hip-hop at Harvard. The Real Young Prodigy's are taking the trip to the Ivy League school during Derby weekend.
The Louisville youth social justice hip-hop group is made up of teens who aren't afraid to talk about the tough issues some young people face in the city. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community a better place for Black children and teens.
The group played a part in writing and passing the CROWN Act in Louisville. CROWN means "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair." It makes it illegal for employers and housing providers to discriminate against someone based on their natural hair or hairstyle — including natural texture and color, braids, locks, twists and coverings — when it's tied to someone's national origin or ancestry. It also protects people from unwanted touching.
The ordinance passed Louisville Metro Council in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer, making it law, last summer. The group has also rallied for the passing of the CROWN Act in the state of Kentucky.
Harvard is hosting a conference about the roles hip-hop music can play in education. The Real Young Prodigy's have attended the conference before virtually, but never in person until now.
"I see Harvard as one of the top schools probably in our country," Jeriah McMillan said. "And I feel like, if we go to Harvard, and we perform there and explain what we do, and tell people how we do things, we'll get our name out there more and open more doors for opportunities."
The group still needs to raise some money for plane tickets to make the trip. If you'd like to help, click here.
