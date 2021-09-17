FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of talented students from west Louisville called the Real Young Prodigies left a big impression Friday at Kentucky's State Capitol.
They came to Frankfort to push for passage of the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair texture, color, or style. CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
“After the Breonna Taylor protests, we wanted to heal our city by celebrating Louisville and honoring Black girls,” Renee Robinson told lawmakers.
Kaylin Booker told lawmakers that the CROWN Act would apply to everyone.
“I really ask you to pass the CROWN Act, because the CROWN Act helps stop discrimination against African American, white and Latino brothers and sisters,” she said.
The CROWN Act is already law in Louisville. The students want Kentucky to become the 14th state to pass it.
“When people see me ... they see a stereotype,” Jeriah McMillan said. “They see me as a thug because of the different styles of braids that I wear. So I ask you to never judge a book by its cover.”
Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Whitney Westerfield said he was impressed and promised support.
“I expect we'll see the CROWN Act come up in '22, and I would vote to support it,” he said.
Afterward, the Real Young Prodigies literally danced for joy outside the Capitol.
“I don't know if they knew the problems that were going on with everybody's hair, but I'm happy today that we got to speak to them today about what the CROWN Act is,” McMillan told WDRB News.
“I feel like what we got accomplished was a bill might get passed,” said Aaliyah Compton, as the others chimed in, “It will get passed.”
Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville has pre-filed a CROWN Act bill for the 2022 session.
