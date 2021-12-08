LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter is the perfect time to prepare for summer activities, and the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow returns to Louisville next month to help with that planning.
This year's event is scheduled for Jan. 26-30, 2022 at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Phillips Lane. People can browse, order and buy the newest-model RVs, boats and sporting accessories. It will also feature a boating simulator, a bourbon lounge, a kids' trout pond, seminars and interactive attractions:
- U.S. Power Squadrons® Boating Skills Virtual Trainer – boating simulator with real steering wheel and Mercury throttle to provide hands-on training in docking, pivot turns, stopping and more;
- Seminars for all levels of boating experience hosted by America’s Boating Club, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Louisville Metro Police River Patrol;
- Four Roses Bourbon Lounge – featuring tastings of Four Roses’ award-winning family of bourbons plus a signature cocktail;
- Kids’ Trout Pond – have the camera ready to capture “the big one” at this catch-and-release fishing pond to introduce little anglers to the sport of fishing;
- Kids’ Bear Cave Fun Zone, hosted by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp Resort – join Yogi Bear and friends for games, campfire songs, hugs and autographs.
Last year's show was canceled because of the pandemic.
You can buy tickets in advance online for $10 here. They will sell for $12 on the day of the show. Children under 12 and active military members get in free.
