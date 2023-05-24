LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café is asking for the public's help in order to stay open.
Lucky Cat Café & Lounge in the Highlands said in a Facebook post Wednesday that because revenue hasn't kept up with inflation and increased costs, it's at risk of closing in less than six months.
Lucky Cat is Kentucky's only nonprofit cat café, which launched in 2018. Their mission is to "help reduce overcrowding in local shelters by providing a peaceful, temporary home for cats until they are adopted."
The nonprofit said more than 600 cats have found their forever homes since the café opened its doors on Dundee Road, off Bardstown Road, in the Highlands.
To keep up with inflation and rising costs, the café is asking the public for tax-deductible donations.
Donations can be sent via PayPal by clicking here. Checks can also be mailed directly to the café at 2230 Dundee Road, Louisville, Ky. 40205.
Lucky Cat is also encouraging people to visit the café for some time with the cats and a cup of tea.
For more information about Lucky Cat Café, click here. To reserve a time for a visit, click here. Lucky Cat asks for a donation for all visits, starting at $10 per hour on Thursdays and Fridays, and $12 per hour on Saturdays and Sundays. Children 6 years old and older are welcome with an adult. The café is closed Mondays through Wednesdays.
For more information about donating, click here.
