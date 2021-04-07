LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new luxury apartment complex is coming to Jefferson Ridge, a 60-acre development in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Kaden Companies announced Wednesday.
Construction began this week on The Jeff on 10th, which will be "Jeffersonville's first fully enclosed luxury apartment option," a news release says.
The complex will have units ranging from 515 square feet to 1,185 square feet. The company did not disclose what rent will cost at the complex.
"Miller-Valentine Group is so pleased to be part of this exciting development," said Elizabeth Mangan, CEO of Miller-Valentine, which is developing the complex. "It's our privilege to work with the Kaden Companies to realize the vision of providing an upscale housing option in an up-and-coming location."
Kaden Companies is also breaking ground in April on a new retail center inside Jefferson Ridge that will have a Starbucks and Sherwin-Williams.
Baptist Health's first hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic is also located nearby in the new development.
