LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A new luxury apartment complex in St. Matthews will offer amenities that could be compared to a country club.
Upton Oxmoor Apartments, located near Oxmoor Mall at 7725 Upton Oxmoor Ln., offers residents services like dog walkers, a Napa wine club, a salt water pool, an on-site moving company and a local farm food delivery service.
There are more than 300 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and town homes. Rent ranges from $1,226 to $2,300 a month.
"It's a great industry to be in, because it is in a way where it's very competitive but it's really fun for us because we get to think outside of the box and think 'What would I want?' Property Manager Allison Zimmerman said. "So that's what we've done here."
Construction started in 2019, and the apartments should be ready for new tenants to move in sometime in April.
