LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest luxury vehicle road rally visited Bardstown on Memorial Day.
The 2022 Gumball 3000 Supercar Rally passed through the city on Monday. It was held at the first and second blocks of North 3rd Street.
The 22nd annual rally raises money for the Gumball 3000 Foundation, which supports a variety of youth-based projects in low income communities. Some of the cars featured were futuristic hypercars, custom classic cars and open-top buses.
David Hasselhoff attended the 22nd annual Gumball 3000 Rally in Bardstown on May 30, 2022.
Celebrities in attendance included actor David Hasselhoff, singer CeeLo Green and MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
The rally travels from Toronto to Miami, with Bardstown selected as the stop between Indianapolis and Nashville. The cars drive around 3,000 miles in a week.
