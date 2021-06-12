LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC have long awaited the day that Lynn Family Stadium would be open to full capacity.
On Saturday, LouCity played in front of a full house for the very first time, now that COVID restrictions have been lifted.
The team defeated Memphis 901 FC 3-0.
Many LouCity fans started their celebration before the game at TEN20 Craft Brewery, where they began their "march to the match."
"The atmosphere is going to be incredible," said Benton Newman, a fan. "Even last match with 75% capacity, you could already feel it."
Fans like Newman looked forward to having the sense of energy Louisville City and Racing they have been missing in the more than 15,000-seat stadium.
"We've all been so isolated so finally being together where we feel a sense of community and everyone celebrating toward a similar goal, it's just going to be really fun to have that atmosphere back," said Kendra Barnes, another fan.
"With it being the COVID regulations from 2020, it was kind of like watching a scrimmage if you will," said fan Chad Helm. "This will feel the full passion, ambiance, and just the heart and soul of the stadium."
Fans expect the team feels it, too.
"The team's made it very clear that they appreciate what the fans kind of bring, the atmosphere," said Newman. "It's a big part of soccer culture in general." 6 sec
"I can imagine what it's like on the field," said Barnes. "Just hearing the crowd at full capacity, hearing the cheers, so we're really excited to go out and support them tonight."
Supporters look forward to the rest of the season, cheering on Louisville's football clubs in the stadium that can now fully welcome its fans.
