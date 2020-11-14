MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 20th man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into child solicitation in southern Indiana.
On Friday, Curtis Imlay, 40, traveled to Madison, Indiana, to meet who he thought was going to be a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Once Imlay arrived at the agreed upon location, he was then arrested by Madison Police.
Imlay was already on the Indiana Sex Offender Registry for being convicted of molesting a child and serving eight years, according to police. He is now facing new charges of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and disseminating material harmful to a minor.
The department has made several arrests since August as part of its ongoing "Operation Predator Net."
