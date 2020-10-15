Christopher Hazelgrove

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ongoing law enforcement investigation into child solicitation in southern Indiana has netted another arrest.

Police said Christopher Hazelgrove, of Madison, Indiana, thought he was meeting with a 14-year-old girl for sex — but was arrested by police when he showed up at the meeting location.

Hazelgove faces charges including child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor. He is the 19th person arrested in Operation Predator Net.

