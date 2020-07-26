LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Officer Jeremy Cox, 38, with the Madison Police Department died early Sunday morning "surrounded by his loving family" after a five-year battle with brain cancer, Chief John Wallace said in a statement.
"Jeremy fought a valiant fight," Wallace said in the statement. "... (He) was an inspiration to all his fellow law enforcement officers, he showed us how to live with dignity, and enjoy each day as if it was your last."
Cox joined he department in June 2007 and rose to the rank of senior patrolman, Wallace said.
Cox was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 and returned to work after undergoing his first surgery. However, Wallace said the cancer returned in 2019, and Cox underwent another surgery.
"... (he) was unable to overcome the great odds that were stacked against him," Wallace said in the statement.
Cox's funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
