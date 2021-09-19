LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison man was killed in an off road-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West, which is near West County Road 900 South.
Authorities believe that Tyler Ache, 36, was driving downhill on a gravel road when he lost control of "his side-by-side ORV."
Asche, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pinned underneath the off-roading vehicle, according to a news release. He was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.
The passenger in the off-roading vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries, officers say.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to learn the exact cause of death.
