MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison are warning the community about a phone scam where the caller claims to be a detective with the department.
In a post on Facebook, the police department writes, "They have used names of actual employees of the department, and claimed that warrants have been issued for a person's arrest. They have demanded payment via telephone to 'clear the warrant.'"
Detective Sergeant Ricky Harris with the Madison Police Department said the caller is impersonating him.
"I was just very surprised," said Harris. "I've had two people call in and ask to speak to Detective Harris and when I get on the phone they say, 'Are you the same person I just talked to?' and of course I'm not."
"In the two cases here, they used my name, claimed they were me from the police department and that bank account information had been compromised," Harris told WDRB.
Harris said the scammer is using a spoof number, making it appear that the call is actually coming from police.
Harris said the scammer is telling people that their bank account has been used for financing illegal activity and tries to verify personal account information.
"One person did fall for it and lost about $5,000," he said.
Harris wants people to know this is a scam and he would never call someone for that type of information.
"The police will never ask for your information over the phone and if you ever have a doubt about a phone call, the safest bet is to hang up and call your dispatch center," he said.
Harris said police do not believe the scammer is from the area.
"Last time that this happened I talked to an agent with the FBI, he told me that these generally originate out of the country. It's probably not even somebody in the United States actually making the calls," he said.
"If it's happened here in Madison, I'm sure it's happened everywhere," he added.
On Facebook, the department writes, "MPD will never contact anyone about a warrant being issued for their arrest, and certainly will not ask for any type of payment via telephone."
