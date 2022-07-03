MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Boats glided on the water as thousands celebrated an annual tradition in southern Indiana.
The Madison Regatta wrapped up on Sunday after three days of hydroplane boat races on the Ohio River.
Jimmy Shane, the hometown favorite, drove Miss HomeStreet for Miss Madison Racing. He won the 71st Indiana Governor's Cup.
According to H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series, the majority of the boats are powered by turbine engines, allowing the boats to reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.
"I'd rather watch this than NASCAR," Jimmy Prior said. "These guys are talented. They put their life on the line. They're going over 150 an hour. It's great."
Shane led most of the race, deck and deck with Corey Peabody, a driver for Strong Racing.
In the final lap, Peabody flipped his boat and crashed, disqualifying him from the race. Despite the horrific crash, Peabody opened the cockpit and climbed out uninjured.
Many people couldn't believe what they saw on the water.
"He was getting so much air under that boat," Harley Gray said. "It was bound to happen at some point and it was. He's really good and it sucks that happened cause it was going to be a really close finish. It was going to be deck to deck right to the finish, and it's a shame but it happens."
"Very good finale, and it is a shame, but he was lifting a lot and we were all kind of standing there just looking, hoping and praying, but in the end it didn't pan out so well, Cole Brading said.
The Roostertail Music Festival also happened this weekend, with vendors, camping, food, artists and fireworks.
