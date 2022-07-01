MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Boats hit the water on Friday for the first day of the annual Madison Regatta in southern Indiana.
This is the 72nd year for the hydroplane boat races, one of the largest in the U.S.
Heat races start Saturday and racing will continue all weekend, with the Governor's Cup wrapping it up on Sunday.
Crews spent Thursday setting up for the weekend. The event draws people from all over the country.
"I've been coming here my whole life," Rich Jones, of Cincinnati, said. "We kind of make a weekend of it now where we buy the VIP tickets."
The Roostertail Music Festival is also happening this weekend, with vendors, camping, food, artists and fireworks.
"There is no other fan base in the sport that has that much passion behind the team, and truly I can walk anywhere in town and people recognize me as the driver of the boat," said Jimmy Shane, Unlimited Hydroplane driver of Miss HomeStreet. "And it's just a wonderful feeling to be a part of that tradition, that history of this wonderful town."
Last year, things got moved around because of drift issues on the water. But this year, organizers said it's looking like it'll be a good year.
Guests can also expect more boats this year.
Organizers said Thursday they wouldn't be able to do this without all of the volunteers making it happen.
Admission for the Regatta is free on Friday. Different passes are available for Saturday and Sunday, ranging from $45-$250. Camping tickets start at $40.
