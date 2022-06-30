MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Setup is underway in southern Indiana for this weekend's annual Madison Regatta.
Cranes were busy on Thursday putting the docks in the water while crews were busy setting the stage for 38 Special and Jo Dee Messina. Vendors were prepping their grills and security was controlling traffic along the riverfront.
One of the largest hydroplane races, the Madison Regatta has been held for 72 years.
People from all over the country line up and camp in their RVs for the weekend on the water.
There will be races on Friday this year, along with the usual all-day races Saturday and Sunday, with the Governor's Cup concluding the event.
Last year, things got moved around because of drift issues on the water. But this year, organizers said it's looking like it'll be a good year.
Guests can also expect more boats this year.
"I always look forward to the crowd, to the people having a good time. There's a lot of reunions, there's a lot of friendships made down here," said Greg Thorpe, Madison Regatta president. "It's a great place to hang out, see some good music, some good racing and just spend time out along the banks of the river and enjoy all the good activities."
Organizers said Thursday they wouldn't be able to do this without all of the volunteers making it happen.
Admission for the Regatta is free on Friday. Different passes are available for Saturday and Sunday, ranging from $45-$250. Camping tickets start at $40.
