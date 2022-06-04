LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event that's billed as the largest sci-fi model contest in the world is happening this weekend in Louisville.
WonderFest, which is taking place at the Crowne Plaza, features sci-fi models of all types — some that could be used in television shows or movies.
The event included some well-known Hollywood actors, special effects artists, directors including Nicholas Meyer, displays and more.
WonderFest has grown over 33 years and features some unique items this year.
"There's a magic here for everyone who's a kid at heart," WonderFest USA COO Melina Angstrom said. "There's a magic here. We'll bring in fresh props. This year, we have the original, it's the only surviving prop from E.T. It's the bicycle and the E.T. head when he was floating across the moon."
The second day of WonderFest takes place Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tickets are for sale at the door for $33 for adults, or $12 for ages 4 to 12 on Sunday. For more information, click here.
