LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World-renowned magicians performed in Louisville Saturday night to help children in need.
Kosair for Kids and the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies hosted "The Magic and The Wonder" at the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville.
The event included magicians Patrick and Janice Miller and several others. Some of the magicians performed tricks in the lobby before the main show began.
The Vegas-style show benefited children and families who need assistance with medical bills. For one night, they learned that compassion is not just an illusion.
"It's been a wonderful, wonderful venture," said magician Patrick Miller. "Met some wonderful people and the magicians that come in every year that help us out, it's just been a fabulous time."
Planning for next year's show will start next week.
