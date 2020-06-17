LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainment center Main Event will reopen its Louisville location Thursday, but at 50% capacity to comply with state guidelines.
The location at Sycamore Station Place, like others across the country, is introducing social distancing markers to keep people at least 6 feet apart, is providing hand sanitizer, has stepped up cleaning and is requiring face coverings and temperature checks for employees.
“As we begin to reopen centers across the country, our priority will continue to be the health and safety of our guests and our team members,” the company said on its website.
The Plano, Texas-based company’s facilities offer bowling, arcade games, laser tags, karaoke, parties and other entertainment.
The company also said that all health care workers and their families will play for free with a valid ID any time from Monday through Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.