LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major tornado damage is being reported in western Kentucky, as strong storms moved into the state late Friday night.
Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency about 1 a.m. in multiple Western Kentucky counties. He activated the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police to assist.
The governor is expected to provide an update from Frankfort along with Kentucky Emergency Management officials about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Tornado warnings have been declared in multiple locations, and there have been several confirmed tornadoes including one about 2 a.m. seven miles west of Taylorsville, Kentucky.
In southwest Kentucky, "twin tornadoes" were reported about 2:20 a.m. near Bowling Green. Warnings were also declared about the same time in Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Metcalfe, Warren, Butler Counties.
A likely tornado with an estimated 102 mph winds was spotted on radar by WDRB meteorologists just after 3 a.m. near Hardyville, Kentucky, as the storm tracked toward Green County.
Severe weather and tornadoes in the overnight hours are extremely dangerous. Many people are asleep, and tornadoes shrouded in darkness and heavy rain are nearly impossible to see.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield released a statement about 12:30 a.m. Saturday that said it was responding to a severe tornado event across multiple counties in western Kentjucky. The release said there is significant damage reported.
"While no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, loss of life is expected. Multiple agencies from across the purchase area are responding," according to KSP.
Several buildings collapsed in Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police.
Burgess said authorities worked to clear trees and power lines from roads in order to begin assessing damage. She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory in Mayfield.
Photos posted to social media from Mayfield showed uprooted trees, a courthouse steeple sheered off and business windows blown out in the storms.
