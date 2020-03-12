LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Maker's Mark will close to the public beginning Monday due to "the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement from the company.
The distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, said it will not offer tours or any other public gatherings, but the production of bourbon will not be interrupted.
"We understand that this may be disappointing to our fans and we apologize for any inconvenience," the company said in a statement. "Please be assured that we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution, because the health and well-being of our employees and loyal Maker’s Mark fans is paramount.
"We look forward to resuming tours and welcoming visitors for the full experience in the future," the company said.
