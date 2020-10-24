LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Blue Lick Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. When officers arrived at the scene, Mitchell said they found a male, age unknown, who had been shot.
The male was taken to University Hospital, where he later died, according to Mitchell's statement.
There are currently no suspects, police said. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
