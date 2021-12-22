LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male is recovering after an 800-pound pipe pinned him down Wednesday morning.
Just after 4 p.m., Bardstown Fire and Nelson County EMS found the man trapped at Orbis Manufacturing, according to Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly.
When first responders arrived at scene, they found the male, age unknown, pinned between a roof beam and the 800-pound pipe. At first, responders tried a tow truck to free the individual, but that didn't work.
The department then cut a hole in a roof, and called in a 100-foot crane to move the pipe out of the way.
"I would like to say what an outstanding job done by the crew on the scene," Mattingly said. "It took some outside of the box thinking. Total time to free the person was just over two hours."
The victim was flown to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was "awake and talking" as of 9 a.m., Mattingly said.
It was not immediately known how the accident happened in Bardstown.
