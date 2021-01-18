LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man facing a murder charge for the shooting death of a woman in her Shively home on New Year's Day has been released from jail.
Stephen Lovingood and another man were accused of breaking in to Jennifer Whittaker's Shively home on New Year's Day. An arrest report said Lovingood shot Whittaker while the other man held a gun to the head of another person in the home. According to the arrest report, the other man pulled the trigger several times, but the gun didn't fire.
Keith Kamenish, Lovingood's defense attorney, expressed doubts about the police version of events at a Jan. 14 court hearing.
"This citation is weird," he said. "You're going to shoot someone in front of another person, then let them live? It just doesn't make any sense to me. I do have a defense for Mr. Lovingood that we're working on now."
The murder charge was later dismissed, and Lovingood was released from jail.
