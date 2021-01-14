LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the New Year's Day homicide in Shively.
Investigators say Stephen Lovingood and another man entered Jennifer Whittaker's Shively home just after 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.
According to the arrest warrant, Lovingood woke Whittaker up and said "Auntie, happy new year this is for my brother" before shooting her. The coroner said Whittaker died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the home.
Police also say George Carmichael III held a gun to the head of another man in the home and tried to shoot him, but the gun did not fire. According to court records, Carmichael III has not yet been arrested.
Lovingood will be arraigned this morning on a murder charge.
