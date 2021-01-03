LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on New Year's Day in Shively.
Authorities found Jennifer Whittaker shot to death just after 5:30 a.m. Friday inside a home in the 3400 block of Dixie Highway, not far from Farnsley Road, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said Whittaker died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the home, where police said she lived.
Shively Police on Friday said it did not have any suspects in connection to Whittaker's death and asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call 502-448-6181 or 502-930-2SPD.
