LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with Shively Police found a woman shot to death Friday morning inside a home on Dixie Highway.
Responding to a reported shooting, authorities found the woman just after 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Dixie Highway, not far from Farnsley Road, according to a news release from Shively Police.
The woman, who reportedly lived at the home, was approximately 40 years old and had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shively Police did not say if it has suspects in its investigation. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or 502-930-2SPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.