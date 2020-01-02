LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of committing Louisville's first murder of the year says he was threatened by the victim.
According to a police report, 29-year-old Blod Matsoumou was at the murder scene Wednesday morning, and admitted that he shot the victim. He was first detained as a person of interest, but was later arrested.
During Matsoumou's court appearance on Thursday, however, his attorney was hoping the judge would consider other facts when determining his bond.
The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. New Year's Day outside Matsoumou's house on Valley Meadow Way in Valley Station. Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was found shot to death outside his car in the middle of the street.
In arguing for a bond reduction, defense attorney Ken Gibson told Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf that "the deceased made a threat and came to his (Matsoumou's) home."
Police say the victim's girlfriend was inside the victim's car, and witnessed the shooting. The police report states Matsoumou had a gun in his hand when police arrived, and told detectives he shot the victim.
Matsoumou is now charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Despite his attorney's plea to get the bond reduced, Judge Wolf set his bond at $100,000 full cash.
Matsoumou was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family and cannot possess firearms. He's due back in court on Jan. 13.
