LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from several Kentucky stores, including some in the Louisville area.
According to a report by LEX18, Michael Reed was arrested Saturday by the Georgetown Police Department. He's charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of all others $10,000 or more and possession of burglary tools.
In a Facebook post, police said Reed has been involved in jewelry thefts at Kohl's and similar stores in Louisville, Lexington and Richmond.
The estimated loss from the stores that have been hit in this chain of thefts is believed to more than $200,000.
Reed is currently being lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.
