LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested after police said he tried to take nude images of a woman without her knowledge at a southern Indiana tanning salon.
According to court documents, Steven Mitchell White was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center early Thursday morning.
Police said they were called to A Total Tan at 101 West 3rd Street in Seymour, Indiana, after someone reported a suspicious person.
When officers arrived at the tanning salon they found a female client who was "very emotionally upset to the point she was shaking," according to a probable cause affidavit.
She told the officer that she was in one of the tanning rooms getting dressed when she noticed a cellphone with it's camera pointed at her. The phone was pointing through an opening along the top of the wall that separated her tanning room from the adjacent room, and someone from the adjacent room was holding it up.
She said after she noticed the camera, she started crying out for help and told another woman in the hallway what was happening. At that point, she said the man in the adjacent room walked out and left the tanning salon.
Police said the tanning salon staff determined that 26-year-old White was using the room. Police believe he stood on a chair in the room to point his camera.
Later that day, police met with White and confronted him about the allegations. According to court documents, White initially denied doing anything wrong but later admitted to trying to take pictures of the adjacent tanning room. He also said he deleted all of the images.
Police said he at first said this was the first time he'd done anything like this but later admitted he'd done it once before.
He was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of Voyeurism. White is currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
According to court documents, police obtained a search warrant to examine his phone. Investigators said no incriminating images were found.
