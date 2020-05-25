LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police is investigating after a man was shot to death in Crestwood.
Investigators said 38-year-old Eli Walker called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday. He told dispatchers he was at a home on West Highway 146 and that he had shot someone after an incident inside the house.
When Oldham County Police officers got there, they found 34-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of La Grange, dead.
They arrested Walker and charged him with first-degree manslaughter.
Police are currently calling this a death investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.