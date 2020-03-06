LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mammoth Cave resident led police on a chase and collided with several vehicles before being arrested March 5.
The Leitchfield Police Department said they received a report of a hit-and-run and later located a vehicle with the same description speeding on Hendrick Street.
When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver kept going and ran several stop signs before hitting several other vehicles. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after driving onto a sidewalk and hitting other cars in a lot.
Mammoth Cave resident Christopher Bell, 39, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree fleeing or evading police, 13 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belts, disregarding a traffic control device and careless driving.
Police said additional charges are pending against Bell.
