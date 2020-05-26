LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is charged with murder after a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a west Louisville grocery store.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said 21-year-old Carl B. Hardin was arrested for the shooting that happened at the Kroger store on West Broadway near 28th Street.
Police say Hardin got into a fight near the gas pumps at the store, when Hardin drew a handgun and fired the gun several times hitting and killing a man the coroner identified as 37-year-old Dayshwan Tolbert.
Investigators say multiple people were behind Tolbert, when he was shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says in the release, "this created circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. All were placed in substantial danger of death or serious physical injuries." Hardin faces an additional charge of wanton endangerment.
A video of the incident obtained by WDRB News shows two men in an argument, before three shots were fired.
Hardin is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
