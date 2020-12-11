LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man who escaped from a police cruiser Thursday after being arrested on felony drug charges was captured Friday, according to the Jennings County Sherriff's Office.
Police said David Bowe, 53, was handcuffed and placed in a police car with the door locked on Thursday. When a deputy stepped away to talk with another deputy, he returned to find Bowe had disappeared from the vehicle.
A foot print found in the back seat leads authorities to believe Bowe somehow got out of the seatbelt, climbed over the front seat and was able to use the master control to unlock the doors and escape, the Jennings County Sherriff's Office said.
Authorities found and arrested Bowe again Friday in Country Squire Lakes, Indiana. The 53-year-old was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital to be treated for dog bites he received from K9 officer Vampir while being apprehended, according to police.
Bowe faces additional charges of escape and theft on top of his felony drug charges.
