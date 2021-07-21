LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was outrage in the community after a Louisville man, charged in the death of a toddler and her father, was bailed out of jail to the tune of $300,000 paid by a New York record executive.
Wednesday, prosecutors confirmed to WDRB News that Kevon Lawless is back behind bars on a parole violation.
According to court records, Lawless was on parole from a 2017 attempted murder case when 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, were shot and killed last summer.
When police arrested him, prosecutors say Lawless had a weapon in the car, which popped the parole violation.
The state didn't pursue it until he was released on home incarceration earlier this month.
