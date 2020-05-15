LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning in west Louisville, and police have a suspect in custody.
The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Friday in the area of River Park Drive and South 38th Street.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man in his 50s was shot and taken to U of L Hospital, where he later died.
Later Friday morning, Zerric Allen, 39, was arrested by LMPD officers and charged with murder.
The victim's identity has not been released.
