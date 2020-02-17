LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of trying to rob a restaurant in the Highlands while two off-duty police officers were inside has pleaded not guilty to several charges.
Police say 30-year-old Justin Carter was wearing a mask when he pointed a gun and demanded cash from employees at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road near the Mid City Mall Saturday night. Two off-duty police officers from Elizabethtown having dinner inside the restaurant confronted Carter.
Police say that's when Carter dropped the gun and took off, but the officers went after him and arrested him a few blocks away. According to court records, the gun used in the attempted robbery was stolen.
During his court appearance Monday, Carter pleaded not guilty to robbery, receiving stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a gun.
