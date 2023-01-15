LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man died after a car hit him in an early morning crash Sunday.
Around 3 a.m. LMPD said the man was at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street, crossing Jefferson Street in the crosswalk, when he was hit.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The coroner identified the man as 57-year-old Gerald Roach.
LMPD said this is considered a hit and run. Police said the car is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
If you have any information about this case you're asked to call 574-LMPD. You can stay anonymous.
