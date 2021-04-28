LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot in the parking lot of a Kroger in south Louisville has died.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say the man died at University Hospital after he was shot in the parking lot on Dixie Highway Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m.
Police have not said there was an arrest, but the release does say "all parties" involved in the shooting "are accounted for." The LMPD Homicide Unit continues its investigation and will consult the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for their review and recommendations on charges.
