LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died on Friday night from a shooting last week.
LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a shooting. That's not far from West Broadway.
When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot.
The man, whose age is not known, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's Anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
