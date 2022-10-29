LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man dies after a shooting Friday night.
LMPD reports that officers were called to the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9:00 Friday evening for a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, following the shooting.
Around 12:15 Saturday morning, WDRB News received an update from LMPD that the victim had died at the hospital.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's Anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
