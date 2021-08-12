LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died nearly two weeks after a motorcycle crash.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Third Division responded to a reported motorcycle crash in the 6500 block of Upper Hunters Trace on July 31 just after 5 p.m., according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the department. That's off Lower Hunters Trace and Dixie Highway in PRP.
Police say the motorcyclist, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Thursday as 26-year-old Christopher Riddell, was driving "at a high rate of speed" when he, "for unknown reasons," lost control of the motorcycle and left the right side of the roadway.
Smiley said he was ejected from the motorcycle "in a north east direction with the motorcycle traveling the same path."
Riddle hit the ground and a mailbox post, Smiley said. Witnesses to the crash moved the motorcycle, which lost fuel, out of the way before police arrived.
Riddle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening head injuries. The coroner's office says he died Thursday morning.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Smiley said.
