LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police is investigating a murder that happened late Friday night.
Just before midnight, officers were called to a home on Sadie Lane, near San Jose Avenue, in a neighborhood near Dixie Highway and Interstate 264.
A relative found a man in his 20s who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and police said detectives are following all possible leads.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
