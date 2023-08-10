LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead Wednesday in Crystal Lake, a small fishing lake just off Dixie Highway in Meade County.
The Fort Knox Public Affairs Office said its emergency services department received a report Wednesday of an "unresponsive individual" in the lake, which is a publicly accessible area near Muldraugh.
Fort Knox emergency responders arrived on scene to find a man dead in the water. The death is under investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.
Spokesman Kyle Hodges said no further information was available right now.
If you have information that you believe the Army could use, use its crime tip portal.
