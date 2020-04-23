LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
Louisville Metro Police officers found the man outside in the 1600 block of South 31st Street at about 7 p.m. According to a news release, the man, whose name and age were not disclosed, had suffered a gunshot wound. A police spokeswoman said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the crime tip hotline, 502-574-LMPD.
