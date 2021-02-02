LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man standing in the road after a crash was killed when he was hit by a semitruck that wasn't able to stop.
The crash happened Tuesday just before 1 a.m. on the Cumberland Parkway in Adair County, Kentucky, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
KSP said 20-year-old Alejandro Diaz of Middleburg, Kentucky, was a passenger in a pickup truck that spun out on the slick road and ended up overturning into oncoming traffic. It was then hit by an SUV that was "unable to avoid the collision," police said.
Diaz was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash and was standing in the roadway when a semitruck hit him, police said. He died at the scene.
KSP said the driver of the SUV was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not provided.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
