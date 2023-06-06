LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is recovering at University Hospital after being shot in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to police.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 41st Street, near Virginia Avenue.
Once on scene, police found a man believed to be in his 30s who had been shot, Ellis said. The man's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but has no suspects and has made no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit information through the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.