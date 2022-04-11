LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died while being housed inside of Bullitt County Detention Center.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said Douglas Kennedy died on Sunday in a cell by himself.
McCubbin said police are investigating, but it appears Kennedy died by suicide.
The state jail inspector visited the jail Monday to help with the investigation.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
